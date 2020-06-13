Apartment List
NY
hyde park
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, NY

Finding an apartment in Hyde Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hyde Park Village
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.
Results within 5 miles of Hyde Park

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3726 ALBANY POST RD E4
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS SECOND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WHICH INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER. A FULL RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
76 NORTH CLINTON APT 1
76 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FRESHLY PAINTED ONE BEDROOM (LEGALLY A TWO BEDROOM)UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR OF A 3 FAMILY HOME!! PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDTL 50.00 MO. TENANT TO PAY THEIR OWN UTILITIES WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT
Results within 10 miles of Hyde Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
New Paltz Village
10 Units Available
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,235
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
College Hill
2 Units Available
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1455 SALT POINT TPKE
1455 Salt Point Tpke, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CLASSICAL 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH ALL ON ONE LEVEL LOCATED ON 125 ACRES. EXTRA LARGE EIK, LARGE LIVING ROOM, 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, BASEMENT FOR STORAGE.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
384 GARDENIA DRIVE
384 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1495 sqft
MUST SEE like-new townhouse in highly sought after Phase II of The Gardens at Rhinebeck. Non-smoker. Available July 1. Looks out over pond and park-like common area. All appliances and full size washer/dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10 WHEELER ROAD
10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hyde Park, NY

Finding an apartment in Hyde Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

