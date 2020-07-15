/
2 bedroom apartments
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, NY
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.
Results within 5 miles of Hyde Park
24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST
24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
Fairview
3 HOOK RD
3 Hook Road, Fairview, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
923 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
Mount Carmel Historic District
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.
College Hill
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.
75 S CROSS RD
75 South Cross Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
910 sqft
Peaceful, picturesque, economical. That's describes this apartment at 75 South Cross Road in Staatsburg. This is the upstairs apartment in a two apartment building.
Results within 10 miles of Hyde Park
New Paltz Village
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
Arlington
761 MAIN ST
761 Main St, Arlington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
725 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15TH. SHOWINGS START ON JULY 12TH. Being offered is a two-bedroom (Railroad style) unit conveniently located in the Town of Poughkeepsie within the Arlington School District.
73 SANDALWOOD LN
73 Sandalwood Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1495 sqft
Enjoy carefree living at The Gardens of Rhinebeck. Approximately 1 mile from the village center, this tastefully appointe 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs with working fireplace.
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.
New Paltz Village
14-3A Huguenot Street
14 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN TOWN AND COUNTRY, NEW PALTZ. Bright and sunny, with one and a half baths, walking distance to everything in the Village of New Paltz. Located on Huguenot Street, right across the road from the Wallkill River.
New Paltz Village
144 Main Street - 101
144 Main Street, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
750 sqft
Perfect for students, two bedroom apartments for rent in eclectic New Paltz, NY located in a secure apartment complex right on Main St. Walk to everything, including college, numerous eateries, shopping and transportation.
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
191 Clay Rd
191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395 Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family.
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
