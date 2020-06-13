11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntington Station, NY
Huntington Station is home of Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Afraid to eat oysters? Perfect! You'll fit right in.
Located in Suffolk County, New York, Huntington Station is actually officially known as a hamlet, rather than a city. It is a census-designated place, meaning it has been specially delineated for the official purpose of gathering data regarding the residents. Huntington Station is named after its railroad station, and the hamlet is a community within the town of Huntington. The weather in Huntington Station is at par with that for the rest of New York – warm in the summer and chilly in the winter months. More than 33,040 people call this community home. See more
Finding an apartment in Huntington Station that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.