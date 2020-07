Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Check out this 3 Bedroom & 1 Bath home located close to Fort Drum.

The first floor features a large kitchen, full bath, dining room and living room.

Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a landing area that could be used as office space.

Home has public water/sewer & heats with a forced air fuel oil furnace. Listing Agent owns the property.

Schedule your showing today.