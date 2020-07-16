/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairview, NY
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
51 CREEK RD
51 Creek Road, Fairview, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
Very nice and well kept complex, heat ,hot water included
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
166 UNION - APT 3 ST
166 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom located on Union Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
8 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
660 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
472 Maple St. - A16
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
598 sqft
Newly constructed 1 bedroom apartment. Layout is included in pictures.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
144 SOUTH AVE
144 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Bright sunny and very spacious apt. Walking distance to restaurants, Pharmacy, Medical offices, and Vassar Hospital. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, sewer, water, garbage, snow removal, and cooking gas. Tenant pays for cable.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Haviland
40 HAVILAND RD
40 Haviland Road, Haviland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
HYDE PARK MANOR IS OFFERING THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED & PLENTY PARKING SPACE! PETS ALLOWED (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED DOGS PLEASE) AT OWNER'S DISCRETION WITH ADDITIONAL FEE PER MONTH**RENTAL APPLICATION AND
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
57 S HAMILTON ST
57 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
7 Units Available
New Paltz Village
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,185
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
16 DUTCHESS TER
16 Dutchess Terrace, Wappingers Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH AND GREAT BACK YARD AND DECK ADD TO THE PLEASURE OF THIS NICELY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS 1BR APT. IN THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS. ACROSS STREET FROM THE PARK! ENJOY NEARBY BOWDOIN PARK ALSO AND THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS! 1 YR.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYWest Haverstraw, NY
New Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYMount Kisco, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTKingston, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMiddletown, NY