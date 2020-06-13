Apartment List
/
NY
/
fairport
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY

Finding an apartment in Fairport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished
Results within 5 miles of Fairport
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 4 at 03:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Fairport
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Beech Rd.
16 Beech Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
16 Beech Rd. Available 08/03/20 3-4 Bedroom House for Rent in Pittsford! - A rare find in the Pittsford School District! Newly remodeled home in a convenient, private area located between the Village of Pittsford and the Pittsford Plaza.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
379 Lenora Lane
379 Lenora Lane, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Well maintained home on quiet street with neutral colors. Both large bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and large closet space. Skylight in full bath floods room with natural light.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
2447 Canandaigua Road
2447 Canandaigua Road, Wayne County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
The perfect place to call home! 2 Bedroom 1/2 House situated on a country road. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms and first floor laundry room. Private entrance,yard and parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
24 Girton Place - Up
24 Girton Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Walking distance to: Red Fern, Half Pint, Magnolias, & ROAM Cafe.
City Guide for Fairport, NY

Located on the historic Erie Canal, Fairport or "fair port" as a traveler named it in 1829 is a charming village offering contemporary living at its best.

For the 5,353 residents, Fairport village provides a high quality of life with unmatched recreational opportunities. The waterway's presence helped this tiny village transform itself into a growing community with plenty of things to do. In time, the barges and the great packet boats have been slowly replaced by canoes, recreational boaters, tour boats and kayaks. Today, the old towpath serves the leisure-time passions of joggers, walkers and bikers alike. The village has lots of attractions located within walking distance. You will find an array of restaurants, retail shops, farms, wineries, recreation and entertainment. There are many attractions like the Casa Larga winery and the Perinton recreation center, but you'll need to drive there so watch your wine intake. Plus, from May to October there are weekly festivals with great food, music and crafts. Do not be deceived by its quiet appearance -- underneath it's inviting exterior is a city brimming with something for everyone from all walks of life! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairport, NY

Finding an apartment in Fairport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fairport 1 BedroomsFairport 2 BedroomsFairport 3 BedroomsFairport Accessible ApartmentsFairport Apartments with Balcony
Fairport Apartments with GarageFairport Apartments with GymFairport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairport Apartments with ParkingFairport Apartments with Pool
Fairport Apartments with Washer-DryerFairport Cheap PlacesFairport Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport