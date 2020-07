Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath side-by-side duplex is located near UB's North Campus. The property is also close to all of the conveniences Niagara Falls Boulevard offers and has great access to the 290 & 990 Expressways. The Amherst Bike Path starts at the end of the street. Kitchen includes appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & garbage disposal). Private basement with washer & dryer connections. Rent includes: basic FiOS TV and 24 hour emergency maintenance. Shared 2 car garage. Available for immediate occupancy.