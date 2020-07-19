All apartments in Erie County
1345 Millersport Hwy 3

1345 Millersport Highway · (386) 344-5209
Location

1345 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY 14221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom Ready for you NOW- Includes HEAT - Property Id: 247744

PLEASE APPLY ON OUR OUR WEBSITE www.adcoapts.com.
This apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants and UB North. You'll be near the 290 and a short drive to all area amenities.
Heat and water included in the rent as well as Stove, Refrigerator and Air Conditioner. You will also find coin-operated laundry available as well as lovely green spaces to enjoy in nice weather. We take care of the snow removal for the winter.

Please stop by the rental office at 1325 Millersport Hwy, Ste. 109; Williamsville, NY 14221 M-F from 830am-4pm or give us a call to make an appointment to see this apartment!
**Photos are meant to represent sample finishes and may not be of the actual apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1345-millersport-hwy-buffalo-ny-unit-3/247744
Property Id 247744

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 have any available units?
1345 Millersport Hwy 3 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 have?
Some of 1345 Millersport Hwy 3's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Millersport Hwy 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 offer parking?
No, 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 have a pool?
No, 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 have accessible units?
No, 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1345 Millersport Hwy 3 has units with air conditioning.
