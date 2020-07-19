1345 Millersport Hwy 3

Amenities

1 Bedroom Ready for you NOW- Includes HEAT - Property Id: 247744



This apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants and UB North. You'll be near the 290 and a short drive to all area amenities.

Heat and water included in the rent as well as Stove, Refrigerator and Air Conditioner. You will also find coin-operated laundry available as well as lovely green spaces to enjoy in nice weather. We take care of the snow removal for the winter.



No Dogs Allowed



