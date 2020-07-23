Amenities

124 Pheasant Run Lane - Right Available 09/01/20 Great Home and location - newly renovated - This newly renovated home is in a great location for all types of school, college and located in the Sweet Home school district. This lovely home includes 3 brooms 1 and 1/2 bathrooms Eaten kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher Large living room and dinning room Full basement for washer and dryer and plenty of storage. good size back yard with shed. Off street parking for enough for 3 cars. No pets Just asking $1,250 available Sept 1, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5964999)