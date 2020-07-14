/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmira, NY
3 Units Available
Libertad Elmira
624 Baldwin Street, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$541
Libertad is an affordable apartment community located in Elmira, New York. One, two and three bedroom units. Includes washer and dryer in each unit, multiple floor plans, controlled access entrances, central heat and air. Next to Ernie Davis Park.
1 Unit Available
470 South Ave. (Lower)
470 South Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1239 sqft
Immaculate, spacious, lower apartment. Fully renovated with the best materials & attention to detail! Fireplace, french doors, master bath & bath, ceramic tile, gourmet kitchen w/ 12x7 pantry, glass block walls & Jacuzzi tub.
1 Unit Available
559 Riverside Ave.
559 Riverside Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1821 sqft
Immaculate single family home on Elmira's Southside Riverside neighborhood. Open floor plan with great entertaining breakfast bar. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Modern color scheme throughout.
1 Unit Available
514 W First St.
514 West 1st Street, Elmira, NY
Spacious 4 bedroom lower with living room, dining room and kitchen, off street parking. Convenient location.
1 Unit Available
814 Larchmont Circle
814 Larchmont Circle, West Elmira, NY
Spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathrooms consist of 3 master suites and 2 guest bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1015 S Main St
1015 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3282 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Home For Rent in Horseheads. Great Location, Aesthetically decorated and move-in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors through-out, lots of storage. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
12 Hunters Run
12 Hunters Run, Chemung County, NY
Fabulous location and move-in ready! Beautiful Kitchen w/ new stainless steel applications and granite countertops. As well as a breakfast bar, dining area, and a lovely formal dining room too.
1 Unit Available
102 Lee Ave
102 Lee Avenue, Horseheads, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
925 sqft
3 bed one bath available now! Clean and ready to occupy. Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker and the listing agent.
1 Unit Available
143 Sing Sing Rd
143 Sing Sing Road, Big Flats, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1573 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom includes hardwood floors, all appliances, full basement, large yard and 2-car garage.
1 Unit Available
53 Ridge View Lane
53 Ridge View Lane, Chemung County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 3.49 acres in the desirable Fox Ridge subdivision w/spectacular views. Open floor plan w/bright spacious rooms. Well appointed kitchen w/KraftMaid cabinetry. Wide open living room & formal dining room. 1st floor laundry.