115 E Yates St 2

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Village of East Syracuse 2nd Floor



Please email JoelLorenzo@gmail.com Unit #2 Remodeled 3 bedroom 1bath unit with several recent renovations with new paint & bathrooms, new flooring, light fixtures and more. Second floor very spacious Village unit close to everything, popular amenities, including Destiny USA, Inner Harbor & the 690/481 on ramp! • Rent - $1,350 • First months rent and security deposit due on occupancy • Minimum 1 year lease • Gas/Electrical/Water paid by owner • Income to be 2.5x rent • Landlord referrals • Need Employer Confirmation • Pets Allowed: $250 Security Deposit + $50 month • Occupancy: 4 Persons • Smoking: No Automatic Declines • Identity cannot be verified • Income cannot be verified • Open bankruptcies • Insufficient income • A conviction for the illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance • Registered Sex Offenders • Misrepresentation(s) or falsifications of application

