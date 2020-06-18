All apartments in East Syracuse
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

115 E Yates St 2

115 East Yates Street · (315) 399-0849
Location

115 East Yates Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057
East Syracuse

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Village of East Syracuse 2nd Floor - Property Id: 297773

Please email JoelLorenzo@gmail.com Unit #2 Remodeled 3 bedroom 1bath unit with several recent renovations with new paint & bathrooms, new flooring, light fixtures and more. Second floor very spacious Village unit close to everything, popular amenities, including Destiny USA, Inner Harbor & the 690/481 on ramp! • Rent - $1,350 • First months rent and security deposit due on occupancy • Minimum 1 year lease • Gas/Electrical/Water paid by owner • Income to be 2.5x rent • Landlord referrals • Need Employer Confirmation • Pets Allowed: $250 Security Deposit + $50 month • Occupancy: 4 Persons • Smoking: No Automatic Declines • Identity cannot be verified • Income cannot be verified • Open bankruptcies • Insufficient income • A conviction for the illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance • Registered Sex Offenders • Misrepresentation(s) or falsifications of application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297773
Property Id 297773

(RLNE5847117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

