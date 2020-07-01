44 Apartments for rent in East Rochester, NY with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced
Results within 1 mile of East Rochester

1 of 3

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
4 Terrace Villas
4 Terrace Villas, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom 1,100 square foot Townhome, with full basement, washer and dryer hookup and one car garage. Large, 2 story living room with dining area. Quiet neighborhood near the Village of Fairport.

1 of 50

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
Results within 5 miles of East Rochester
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
20 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,380
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
Penbrooke Meadows Apartments Townhomes
351 Penbrooke Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1044 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Handicapped-accessible complex welcomes pets. Playground, pool and gym available. Close to Harris Hill Elementary School and Harris Whalen Park. Shopping and dining mere minutes away.

1 of 4

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
40 Neuchatel Ln
40 Neuchatel Lane, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
Beautiful townhome in upscale neighborhood. Custom built by Anco Builders. Open floor plan, Master Bedroom with Bath and Walk-in Closet, stainless appliances, fireplace, finished lower level, 2 car garage, plenty of storage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
20 Boughton Avenue
20 Boughton Avenue, Pittsford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1653 sqft
Executive rental, furnished, Immediately available. Matterport 3d Tour attached (please view prior to scheduling any showings). Wonderful location in the heart of Pittsford Village on a quiet neighborhood street.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.

1 of 31

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.

1 of 7

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Results within 10 miles of East Rochester
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
23 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
22 Units Available
Webster Manor
40 Webster Manor Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite apartments with vinyl plank flooring and open layouts. Tenants get access to laundry facilities and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and socialize at Baytowne Plaza. Close to beautiful Lake Ontario.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
27 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
6 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,375
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
14 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 30 at 02:11pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.

1 of 38

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
4376 Culver Rd
4376 Culver Road, Irondequoit, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well Maintained 4 bedroom Single Family home for rent - Well Maintained 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent.

1 of 41

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Rochester, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Rochester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

