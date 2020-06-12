/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Rochester, NY
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced
Results within 1 mile of East Rochester
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
Results within 5 miles of East Rochester
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2187 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Beech Rd.
16 Beech Road, Monroe County, NY
16 Beech Rd. Available 08/03/20 3-4 Bedroom House for Rent in Pittsford! - A rare find in the Pittsford School District! Newly remodeled home in a convenient, private area located between the Village of Pittsford and the Pittsford Plaza.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
16 Thomas Maria Circle
16 Thomas Maria Circle, Monroe County, NY
WELCOME to 16 THOMAS MARIA CIRCLE! THIS 3300 SQUARE FOOT HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT, & IN GROUND GUNITE POOL SITUATED ON 2.73 ACRES.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
68 Miles Avenue
68 Miles Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
FAIRPORT VILLAGE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath CAPE COD HOME METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & CARED FOR GREAT VILLAGE LOCATION TO PERINTON REC CENTER & VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT*MINUTES TO EASTVIEW MALL,WEGMANS,PERINTON PLAZA*SPECTACULAR GEM OF A HOME W/MANY UPGRADES ON
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
183 Colonial Road
183 Colonial Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2858 sqft
GREAT RENTAL IN NORTH WINTON VILLAGE, QUIET STREET, 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1 BAY GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE MUST BE QUALIFIED BY LANDLORD CREDIT & BACKGROUND WILL BE COMPLETED PRIOR
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1651 Empire Boulevard
1651 Empire Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
Newly Renovated House - Move in condition. Convenience Plus! Spacious 3 Bedroom Home For Lease that has been fully renovated and looks and feels brand new.
1 of 46
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Results within 10 miles of East Rochester
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1270 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Genesee-Jefferson
1 Unit Available
595 Seward St
595 Seward Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
595 Seward St Available 07/01/20 3Bed1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
795 Exchange St
795 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
795 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 Aug 20 Avail- 3Bed2Bath LUXURY HOME - Laundry on site ALL NEW APPLIANCES No smoking 4 Off-street parking spaces 1/4 acre lot Energy efficient furnace, hot water tank, Nest thermostat AND new windows = amazing