2 bedroom apartments
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Rochester, NY
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Results within 1 mile of East Rochester
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living at way less the cost. Pittsford 2 bedroom Large eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom, full bathroom. The basement is a walkout and has laundry hookups. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Enough parking for 2 vehicles. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.
Results within 5 miles of East Rochester
20 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
20 Units Available
Penbrooke Meadows Apartments Townhomes
351 Penbrooke Dr, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
764 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Handicapped-accessible complex welcomes pets. Playground, pool and gym available. Close to Harris Hill Elementary School and Harris Whalen Park. Shopping and dining mere minutes away.
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
Rose Lawn
1 Unit Available
296 Glen Ellyn
296 Glen Ellyn Way, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1327 sqft
Great duplex, 2 story, new kitchen w/new: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microhood! New counter top and new flooring! Hardwood flooring throughout! Two bedrooms on second floor w/full bath! Third floor is finished with fresh paint & new
1 Unit Available
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished
Results within 10 miles of East Rochester
East Avenue
9 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1227 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
31 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
39 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1157 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
20 Units Available
Webster Manor
40 Webster Manor Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1038 sqft
Exquisite apartments with vinyl plank flooring and open layouts. Tenants get access to laundry facilities and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and socialize at Baytowne Plaza. Close to beautiful Lake Ontario.
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
13 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
7 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Homestead Heights
1 Unit Available
1142 N Goodman St Down
1142 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1032 Exchange St
1032 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 Exchange St Available 08/02/20 2Bed1Bath CUSTOM $1000 - Aug 1st Lease! Perfect for Fall 2020! Laundry on site No smoking 2 Off-street parking spaces 1/4 acre lot New Furnace! It is a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the U of R campus.
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
29 Portsmouth
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1350 sqft
Totally renovated two bedroom apartment in the East Avenue-NOTA neighborhood.High ceilings, natural trim, lots of natural light and great front porch. Central air, high efficiency furnace, free laundry and wifi.