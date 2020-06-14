/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Rochester, NY
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Results within 5 miles of East Rochester
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
868 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.
Results within 10 miles of East Rochester
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
807 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$890
765 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Last updated June 4 at 03:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
634 sqft
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
85 park ave
85 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
Park Ave Studio,1 and 2 bdrm! - Property Id: 85247 Apartment building on Park Ave between the Meigs and Alexander block. Rent includes everything except cable,internet and gas for stove.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
1930 East Main Street
1930 East Main Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
*SPACIOUS 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!* - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beautiful kitchen with appliances INCLUDED! Good sized bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
737 East Avenue - 10
737 East Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$855
834 sqft
Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings Large walk in closet + Study area with window :-) Hardwood floors throughout ! INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking One of the Ellis
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1063 East Avenue
1063 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom with tons of natural light. Located on the second floor. Large Galley kitchen w/ample amount of cabinet space. Updated Bathroom! High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
30 Rowley Street
30 Rowley Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
Great location 1 bedroom 1.5 bath Apartment in Park Ave neighborhood. Second floor apartment, hardwoods throughout, 2 large closets, parking and laundry on site. One block off of Park Ave, walk to restaurants, shopping and parks.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
646 Basket Road
646 Basket Road, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
780 sqft
2nd floor apartment is clean & secure 1 bedroom. Newer appliances. Fenced in area for a dog. 1/2 of 2 car garage included. Great, quiet location.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1771 Culver Road
1771 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Adorable one bedroom apartment. Rent includes all utilities heat, central air,internet,and cable, water and trash removal. One cat is allowed with pet deposit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
139 State Street
139 State Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1453 sqft
Welcome to City Center Place! City living at its finest! Located in one of the oldest row of buildings in the heart of downtown everything has been restored and updated! Brand new kitchens feature stainless steel appliances including gas stoves for
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
NOTA
1 Unit Available
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
212 Culver Road
212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent Immediately In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Plus Greenlight Internet Included! Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
84-3 Community Manor Drive
84 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
697 sqft
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.