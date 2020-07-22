17 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY with pools
Originally labeled "East of Islip," referring to the larger close-by town of Islip, it formally acquired its East Islip name in 1890 from the Nicoll estate's heirs.
East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in East Islip means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in East Islip could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.