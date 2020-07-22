Apartment List
/
NY
/
east islip
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

17 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in East Islip means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of East Islip
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
101 Sprucewood Boulevard
101 Sprucewood Boulevard, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 101 Sprucewood Boulevard in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of East Islip
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
158 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
269 West Walk
269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
44 Bethany Dr
44 Bethany Drive, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This Colonial home has been updated- it features a in ground heated saltwater pool, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Den w/ gas fireplace, updated kitchen and bath. School District #10

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
155 W 11th St
155 West 11th Street, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
This large 1BR/1BA residence in the West Village features 11ft ceilings highly-crafted details, deeply luxurious finishes, and views over the lush private garden of The Greenwich Lane.
City Guide for East Islip, NY

Originally labeled "East of Islip," referring to the larger close-by town of Islip, it formally acquired its East Islip name in 1890 from the Nicoll estate's heirs.

East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in East Islip, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in East Islip means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in East Islip could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

East Islip Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYStratford, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYBay Shore, NYIslandia, NYWest Islip, NYCentereach, NYSt. James, NYWest Babylon, NY
Selden, NYLindenhurst, NYCopiague, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYNorthport, NYHuntington, NYMount Sinai, NYAmityville, NYPort Jefferson, NYBellport, NYYaphank, NYMiddle Island, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeHofstra University
Molloy College
Farmingdale State College