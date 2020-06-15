All apartments in Cortland
Friendship House Apartments
Friendship House Apartments

13 Leon Avenue · (607) 756-6636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13 Leon Avenue, Cortland, NY 13045

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Friendship House apartments is situated in a country-like setting, among acres of beautiful manicured grounds.

Friendship House is subsidized providing equal housing opportunity through HUD and tax credit programs.

A community catering to eligible individuals 62 and older or disabled, Friendship House has 100 one-bedroom apartments, 10 of which are handicap accessible.

Live in a warm, friendly atmosphere; make new friends and join activities in the community room.

Features

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Cable Ready
High Speed Internet
On-Site Laundry
Community Features

24 Hour Front Door Intercom System
Automatic Main Door Entrance
Beautiful Landscaping
Beauty Salon
Community Room with Kitchen
Complete Sprinkler System
Daily Bus Service Available
Full Size Elevator
Garden
Office and Maintenance Staff
On Site Laundry Care Centers
Outside Picnic Area and Sitting Area

EHO Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2055823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Friendship House Apartments have any available units?
Friendship House Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cortland, NY.
What amenities does Friendship House Apartments have?
Some of Friendship House Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Friendship House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Friendship House Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Friendship House Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Friendship House Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cortland.
Does Friendship House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Friendship House Apartments does offer parking.
Does Friendship House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Friendship House Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Friendship House Apartments have a pool?
No, Friendship House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Friendship House Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Friendship House Apartments has accessible units.
Does Friendship House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Friendship House Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Friendship House Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Friendship House Apartments has units with air conditioning.
