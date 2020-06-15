Amenities
Friendship House apartments is situated in a country-like setting, among acres of beautiful manicured grounds.
Friendship House is subsidized providing equal housing opportunity through HUD and tax credit programs.
A community catering to eligible individuals 62 and older or disabled, Friendship House has 100 one-bedroom apartments, 10 of which are handicap accessible.
Live in a warm, friendly atmosphere; make new friends and join activities in the community room.
Features
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Cable Ready
High Speed Internet
On-Site Laundry
Community Features
24 Hour Front Door Intercom System
Automatic Main Door Entrance
Beautiful Landscaping
Beauty Salon
Community Room with Kitchen
Complete Sprinkler System
Daily Bus Service Available
Full Size Elevator
Garden
Office and Maintenance Staff
On Site Laundry Care Centers
Outside Picnic Area and Sitting Area
EHO Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE2055823)