Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Friendship House apartments is situated in a country-like setting, among acres of beautiful manicured grounds.



Friendship House is subsidized providing equal housing opportunity through HUD and tax credit programs.



A community catering to eligible individuals 62 and older or disabled, Friendship House has 100 one-bedroom apartments, 10 of which are handicap accessible.



Live in a warm, friendly atmosphere; make new friends and join activities in the community room.



Features



24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Cable Ready

High Speed Internet

On-Site Laundry

Community Features



24 Hour Front Door Intercom System

Automatic Main Door Entrance

Beautiful Landscaping

Beauty Salon

Community Room with Kitchen

Complete Sprinkler System

Daily Bus Service Available

Full Size Elevator

Garden

Office and Maintenance Staff

On Site Laundry Care Centers

Outside Picnic Area and Sitting Area



EHO Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE2055823)