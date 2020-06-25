All apartments in Cortland
Find more places like 17 Chestnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cortland, NY
/
17 Chestnut Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:27 AM

17 Chestnut Street

17 Chestnut Street · (607) 218-7988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17 Chestnut Street, Cortland, NY 13045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous high-end single family rental offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Located on a quiet dead end street in the west end of Cortland - close to Guthrie Hospital, Ithaca and Syracuse. This home features 2 generous sized bedrooms, a stylish dining area, a luxurious spa like bathroom, kitchen with solid surface counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The outside of the home has just as much to offer, including a two car garage with additional storage and a beautifully manicured lawn with an outdoor deck.
Tenants pay all utilities. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Landlord pays for water/sewer. A small pet may be considered with an additional pet rent.
To view this property please visit www.rentwithpropertyconcierge.com to fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Chestnut Street have any available units?
17 Chestnut Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 17 Chestnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 17 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 17 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 17 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17 Chestnut Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYIthaca, NYBinghamton, NY
Baldwinsville, NYNortheast Ithaca, NYLiverpool, NY
Horseheads, NYFayetteville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeSyracuse University
Cornell UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity