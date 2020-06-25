17 Chestnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This gorgeous high-end single family rental offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Located on a quiet dead end street in the west end of Cortland - close to Guthrie Hospital, Ithaca and Syracuse. This home features 2 generous sized bedrooms, a stylish dining area, a luxurious spa like bathroom, kitchen with solid surface counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The outside of the home has just as much to offer, including a two car garage with additional storage and a beautifully manicured lawn with an outdoor deck.

Tenants pay all utilities. Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Landlord pays for water/sewer. A small pet may be considered with an additional pet rent.

To view this property please visit www.rentwithpropertyconcierge.com to fill out an application.