Cortland, NY
165 Main St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:05 PM

165 Main St

165 Main Street · (607) 753-9644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

165 Main Street, Cortland, NY 13045

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 297 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 148480 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
Welcome to this absolutely gorgeous loft style apartment located in the heart of Cortland. Situated in newly refurbished industrial building. Charming apartments with great quality, hardwood floors throughout, large windows to allow plenty of natural light, granite counter tops, new appliances and central air, cable and wifi included in rent. Each tenant has access to on-site gym, laundry, conference center and party lounge. Plenty of off street parking available. Pet friendly with additional deposit.
Now's the time to take advantage of these beautiful apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Main St have any available units?
165 Main St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Main St have?
Some of 165 Main St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
165 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 165 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 165 Main St does offer parking.
Does 165 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Main St have a pool?
No, 165 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 165 Main St have accessible units?
No, 165 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 Main St has units with air conditioning.
