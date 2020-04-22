165 Main St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking internet access

Welcome to this absolutely gorgeous loft style apartment located in the heart of Cortland. Situated in newly refurbished industrial building. Charming apartments with great quality, hardwood floors throughout, large windows to allow plenty of natural light, granite counter tops, new appliances and central air, cable and wifi included in rent. Each tenant has access to on-site gym, laundry, conference center and party lounge. Plenty of off street parking available. Pet friendly with additional deposit.

