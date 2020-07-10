/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Colonie, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
35 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1
3068 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913 NO PETS and NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
504 Morris St.
504 Morris Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Wood Floors, Washer & Dryer Shared Back Yard Rent: $995.00 Pay Your Own Utilities For showings GO TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.518RENTER.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Rd #304
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 308171 NO PETS and NO SMOKING (AVAILABLE 9/1/20) Monthly Rent:...... $885 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #304-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
547 Hamilton St
547 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great location! Small Pets welcome! Washer and dryer in unit! Application, driver's license and proof of income required. First month rent and security due upon signing a 1 year lease Section 8 Accepted.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
391 WASHINGTON AV
391 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet wifi, water, gas included. Tenants pay their own Electric.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hill
593 3rd St
593 Third Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West Hill - Property Id: 170099 Great condition 3 bedroom large flat with backyard fenced in. Washer and dryer in basement Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) SENIORS ONLY - Property Id: 312588 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:...........
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4351 Angela Court
4351 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 312003 Monthly Rent:...... $1100 Town:................... 4351 ANGELA COURT #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hill
187 N. Lake Ave
187 North Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
187 N. Lake Ave - 1 Available 08/01/20 - Brand New Apartment! Marble Finishes, Stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors Marketing DescriptionNewly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available August 1st.
Results within 10 miles of Colonie
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.