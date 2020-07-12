Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Cohoes, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cohoes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
22 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,169
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1321 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,135
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
SoHo
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,330
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Results within 1 mile of Cohoes

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
176 Harvard Road
176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall.
Results within 5 miles of Cohoes
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Troy
573 First St
573 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! 3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
$1,095
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Troy
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 REDUCED PRICE! NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sycaway Hill Apartments
48 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
# 11 Available 09/01/20 Sycaway Hill Apts. are comprised of twenty units in three buildings nestled Troy's convenient Sycaway neighborhood. Sycaway Hill Apts. Is located at the intersection of South Lake Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1001 BRUNSWICK MEADOW WAY
1001 Brunswick Meadows Way, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Take a look at this spacious two bedroom home available to fit all of you needs! Equipped with washer and Dryer, garage for storage, off street parking for 2 cars, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances, 2 full baths, porch, great closet

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
South Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
46 South Lake Avenue
46 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
775 sqft
Cozy garden level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Den available in Troy's Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Recently updated, this apartment has tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and den and ceramic tile in the bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
91 BUTTON RD
91 Button Road, Saratoga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful, quaint custom built home located on a 7+ acres offering privacy and! Well designed floor plan with kitchen and breakfast nook, dining room, bright and gorgeous great room with amazing two story stone fireplace open to cathedral ceilings

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
1117-1119 Hutton street
1117 Hutton St, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 07/15/20 RPI student rental - Property Id: 318236 Student rental in walking distance to RPI. $400 a bedroom per month!!! This rental is a must see!!! Newer updates, freshly painted and refinished flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Cohoes
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cohoes, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cohoes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

