Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community. Thanks to the full package of provided services by Lewiston Properties, you will find virtually carefree living with out sacrificing the spaciousness or comforts of a fine traditional home. Rent includes cable, WiFi, a quarterly water allowance and an oversized attached garage.