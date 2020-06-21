All apartments in Chautauqua County
Find more places like 3895 Harris Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chautauqua County, NY
/
3895 Harris Hill Road
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:12 AM

3895 Harris Hill Road

3895 Harris Hill Road · (716) 397-4382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3895 Harris Hill Road, Chautauqua County, NY 14733

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful country rental. This 2 bedroom lower apartment is the size of a small house! It sits among acres of pasture on a quiet country road. Completely refurbished, both bedrooms have large closets, and the bathroom include a washer and dryer hook up area. Kitchen comes with all appliances, including dishwasher and all soft close cabinets. There is a nice back patio overlooking a beautiful backyard. Rent includes all utilities, trash pickup, yard maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, absolutely no pets. Rental application, and upon approval first month’s rent and security are required to secure lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3895 Harris Hill Road have any available units?
3895 Harris Hill Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3895 Harris Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3895 Harris Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3895 Harris Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 3895 Harris Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chautauqua County.
Does 3895 Harris Hill Road offer parking?
No, 3895 Harris Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 3895 Harris Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3895 Harris Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3895 Harris Hill Road have a pool?
No, 3895 Harris Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3895 Harris Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 3895 Harris Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3895 Harris Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3895 Harris Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3895 Harris Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3895 Harris Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3895 Harris Hill Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Buffalo, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Eggertsville, NYWilliamsville, NY
Erie, PACheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Erie Community CollegeCanisius College
D'Youville College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity