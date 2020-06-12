Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Erie, PA

📍

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South East Hills
1 Unit Available
412 E 35th St
412 East 35th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
992 sqft
Updated Nicely Maintained Home For Rent - Features: Single Family Home For Rent - 1 Story 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Living Room Kitchen Back Enclosed Porch Full Basement - Washer and Dryer are located here Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease (or

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1047 West 28th Street
1047 West 28th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1242 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home For Rent! - FEATURES: All newly renovated home - new carpet, new bathroom, new flooring in kitchen, fresh paint 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Living Room with Decorative Fireplace Dining Room Kitchen Back Mud Room off

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South East Hills
1 Unit Available
558 E. 38th Street
558 East 38th Street, Erie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
Across Street from Mercyhurst University - 4 Bedroom Home For Rent! - Students Welcome! Large 4 bedroom rental home across the street from Mercyhurst University. Large fenced in side yard. One car garage available for additional rent per month.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South East Hills
1 Unit Available
522 E. 38th Street
522 East 38th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Mercyhurst Student Rental for Rent - Students Welcome! Beautiful very clean and well maintained 3 bedroom home. Fenced in back yard with deck and 1.5 baths. Open floor plan with large living room and connected dining room. Very clean bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side Squires
1 Unit Available
908 W 22nd St
908 West 22nd Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
First floor 3 bedroom 1 bath appartment - Property Id: 297130 The unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, lovong room, dining room and kitchen There is also laundry hook up in the basement . Please call or text matthew. 814.602.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront
1 Unit Available
1102 W 8th St 2
1102 West 8th Street, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 1102 1st fl front - Property Id: 287439 This immaculate 2 bdrm 1st fl located in a great neighbor hood just blocks from frontier park, and minutes from the mall or downtown.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South East Hills
1 Unit Available
4320 Lake Pleasant Rd
4320 Lake Pleasant Road, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
Erie PA Lease Purchase Terms - Property Id: 280831 Priced at $164,900 Lease Purchase Terms Available Down payment and monthly required This ranch style home is located in Erie, PA and originally Built in 1990, this property features 3 bedrooms, 2

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Resevoir Dogs
1 Unit Available
542 W 29th St 1
542 W 29th St, Erie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 542 W 29th St - Property Id: 129047 Beautiful 1st floor in a great neighborhood. Brand new tilt-in windows in living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side Squires
1 Unit Available
908 W 21st St
908 West 21st Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 908 W 21st - Property Id: 122305 Three bedroom 2nd floor with natural woodwork. New carpet in living room and bed rooms. Large master bedroom with large closet. Ceiling fans in almost all the rooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
357 W 10TH Street
357 West 10th Street, Erie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Crispy clean....

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
409 W 18TH Street
409 West 18th Street, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
$49,900
713 sqft
Completely remodeled and handicap accessible. C-1 local business district zoning located on a double lot. Off street parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2705 ELMWOOD Avenue
2705 Elmwood Avenue, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Immaculate first floor apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms! Interior has been freshly painted and updated. Large kitchen with lots of cupboards and counter space. The spacious living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
223 West 16th Street 1
223 W 16th St, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
223-227 West 16th Street - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 48621 One-bedroom studio apartment in a large vintage building. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, and use of coin-op laundry machines in basement.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South East Hills
1 Unit Available
3824 Lake Pleasant Roa
3824 Lake Pleasant Road, Erie, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
REMODELED HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS FULLY APPLICANCED KITCHEN AND WASHER/DRYER. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, WATER, SEWER, AND GARBAGE. BLOCKS FROM MERCYHURST 2 MILES TO GANNON AND 4 MILES TO BEHREND. OFF STREET PARKING.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
302 PRESQUE ISLE Boulevard
302 Presque Isle Boulevard, Erie County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
927 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH. OUTDOOR POOL - MAY THRU SEPT USE. CORPORATE MOVE-IN READY. MINUTES TO PRESQUE ISLE BEACHES AND APPROX 18 MINUTE DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN ERIE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5701 MILL Street
5701 Mill Street, Erie County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1606 sqft
This move-in ready home has been recently updated and has so much to offer. Spacious layout with tons of storage. Features include: Large private back yard and deck, 2 car garage with space for your vehicles and more.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8594 Kirsch Rd
8594 Kirsch Road, Erie County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Country Living 3 Bedroom Apt in Greene Twp For Rent! - FEATURES: 3 bedrooms 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1003 KERRY Lane
1003 Kerry Lane, Erie County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2471 sqft
Vaulted ceilings; neutral colors. interior freshly painted; includes all appliances and washer and dryer; landscaping and snow removal included in lease; no pets; no smoking. Gas BB: $78;Electric: $134

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2428 Powell Avenue
2428 Powell Ave, Erie County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Two story home with 3 large bedrooms THE ASBURY - Beautiful townhome in Millcreek school district
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7182 Jacob Lane
7182 Jacob Ln, Erie County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1500 sqft
Two Bedroom Townhome w/ Attached Garage • Kitchen with Counter Seating Area • Large Living Room, Dining Room with Open Floor Plan & Half Bath on First Floor • Two Large Bedrooms on Second Floor with Large Double Closets • Full Bathroom with Double

Median Rent in Erie

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Erie is $570, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $726.
Studio
$555
1 Bed
$570
2 Beds
$726
City GuideErie
Who ever gets sick of wordplay? With a name like Erie, people are going to do eerie things when describing the Flagship City. How about Erie is the 6th snowiest city in the U.S.? There's a brew pub called BrewErie at Union Station that has a ghost named Clara who haunts the stairwell there. Wasn't that fun? Ok, time to find you an apartment.
You'll aways know your pal, and this song in Erie

While I have never actually navigated the Erie Canal, nor did I have a mule named Sal, I have fallen in the Riverwalk in San Antonio and I have an ex-girlfriend whose nickname was Sal (short for Salina). While that has absolutely nothing to do with Erie, it is a testament that I, like millions of other school kids, sang Fifteen Miles on the Erie Canal and still remember most of the words. While this is not the most glamorous distinction of fame, be proud Erie – all Camden, NJ has is that it's William Hung's hometown.

Erie is a bit of a tourist destination. The lake obviously is the namesake for the Gem City, but Presque Isle State Park and Presque Isle Downs and Casino collectively attract more than 4 million visitors annually – especially from nearby Cleveland, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh. That's a lot. It hardly leaves any tourists left over for Presque Isle Michigan, Wisconsin, or Maine (yes, three others).

With apartments this inexpensive, there's plenty of reasons to be cheery in... well, you know.

Downtown: Always a good place to start, downtown Erie is, like most smaller cities, quaint and proud. There's enough of everything, from just about 60 restaurants and/or bars, a play house, art museum, and minor league hockey, baseball, and hoops. The sort of flagship of downtown is the Sheraton hotel with its unmatched views of Lake Erie. Downtown affords you the best chance of sharing such views, although most of the downtown Erie apartments are set back a few blocks from the lake. While in downtown Erie, check out the various bike nights, the boardwalk, Thursday night block parties, and during the holiday season, Downtown d'Lights in Perry Square, and of course, Cougars Bar. 1 BR $425-550, 2 BR $700, 3 BR under $900.

Mercyhurst: Just about 3 miles southeast from the shores of the Lake Erie. A neighborhood with a smattering of restaurants. Check out the under appreciated Hillside Park with its playground and ballfields. 1 BR $450, 2 BR $550, 3 BR $675 - $875

Millcreek: Technically its own township, but with an Erie mailing address, Millcreek is the place to go for shopping and nightlife opportunities away from downtown. The Millcreek Mall, with its five anchor stores, fifteen restaurants, and two movie theaters is to thank for this. Millcreek is about 5 miles southwest of downtown. 1 BR $450 - $550, 2 BR $675 - $800, 3 BR $850 - $950

Lawrence Park: Also its own technical township. Visit the deliberately misspelled Lawrence Park Dinor or a few restaurants and pubs, or drive 4.5 miles west to downtown. Perhaps, if you like golf, you can join the Lawrence Park Golf Club (or check out the handful of public courses within 5 miles). 1 BR $475, 2BR $650, 3BR $775.

That Lake Effect

Not meaning the desire to swim and waterski in warmer weather – we're talking the meteorological phenomenon that leads to some wild weather and lots of snow. Almost all apartments include snow removal, but do ask.

Other Erie things to consider:

Lake Erie is such an amazingly popular fishing spot (with about 1.5 million fish caught each season). Consider taking it up and joining in on the fish-crazy culture. Also, visit the lighthouse when touring around. It's one of the last that has a live-in lighthouse keeper. Sorry, we hear there's quite the waiting list... But best of luck finding another equally well lit spot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

June 2020 Erie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Erie Rent Report. Erie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Erie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Erie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Erie Rent Report. Erie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Erie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Erie rents increased over the past month

Erie rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Erie stand at $570 for a one-bedroom apartment and $727 for a two-bedroom. Erie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Erie, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem, York, and Pittsburgh, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090, $781, and $926, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7%, -0.5%, and -0.1%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Erie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Erie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Erie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Erie's median two-bedroom rent of $727 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Erie.
    • While Erie's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Erie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Erie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Erie?
    In Erie, the median rent is $555 for a studio, $570 for a 1-bedroom, $726 for a 2-bedroom, and $924 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Erie, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.

