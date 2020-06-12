21 Apartments for rent in Erie, PA📍
While I have never actually navigated the Erie Canal, nor did I have a mule named Sal, I have fallen in the Riverwalk in San Antonio and I have an ex-girlfriend whose nickname was Sal (short for Salina). While that has absolutely nothing to do with Erie, it is a testament that I, like millions of other school kids, sang Fifteen Miles on the Erie Canal and still remember most of the words. While this is not the most glamorous distinction of fame, be proud Erie – all Camden, NJ has is that it's William Hung's hometown.
Erie is a bit of a tourist destination. The lake obviously is the namesake for the Gem City, but Presque Isle State Park and Presque Isle Downs and Casino collectively attract more than 4 million visitors annually – especially from nearby Cleveland, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh. That's a lot. It hardly leaves any tourists left over for Presque Isle Michigan, Wisconsin, or Maine (yes, three others).
Downtown: Always a good place to start, downtown Erie is, like most smaller cities, quaint and proud. There's enough of everything, from just about 60 restaurants and/or bars, a play house, art museum, and minor league hockey, baseball, and hoops. The sort of flagship of downtown is the Sheraton hotel with its unmatched views of Lake Erie. Downtown affords you the best chance of sharing such views, although most of the downtown Erie apartments are set back a few blocks from the lake. While in downtown Erie, check out the various bike nights, the boardwalk, Thursday night block parties, and during the holiday season, Downtown d'Lights in Perry Square, and of course, Cougars Bar. 1 BR $425-550, 2 BR $700, 3 BR under $900.
Mercyhurst: Just about 3 miles southeast from the shores of the Lake Erie. A neighborhood with a smattering of restaurants. Check out the under appreciated Hillside Park with its playground and ballfields. 1 BR $450, 2 BR $550, 3 BR $675 - $875
Millcreek: Technically its own township, but with an Erie mailing address, Millcreek is the place to go for shopping and nightlife opportunities away from downtown. The Millcreek Mall, with its five anchor stores, fifteen restaurants, and two movie theaters is to thank for this. Millcreek is about 5 miles southwest of downtown. 1 BR $450 - $550, 2 BR $675 - $800, 3 BR $850 - $950
Lawrence Park: Also its own technical township. Visit the deliberately misspelled Lawrence Park Dinor or a few restaurants and pubs, or drive 4.5 miles west to downtown. Perhaps, if you like golf, you can join the Lawrence Park Golf Club (or check out the handful of public courses within 5 miles). 1 BR $475, 2BR $650, 3BR $775.
Not meaning the desire to swim and waterski in warmer weather – we're talking the meteorological phenomenon that leads to some wild weather and lots of snow. Almost all apartments include snow removal, but do ask.
Lake Erie is such an amazingly popular fishing spot (with about 1.5 million fish caught each season). Consider taking it up and joining in on the fish-crazy culture. Also, visit the lighthouse when touring around. It's one of the last that has a live-in lighthouse keeper. Sorry, we hear there's quite the waiting list... But best of luck finding another equally well lit spot in Erie, Pennsylvania.
June 2020 Erie Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Erie Rent Report. Erie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Erie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Erie rents increased over the past month
Erie rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Erie stand at $570 for a one-bedroom apartment and $727 for a two-bedroom. Erie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Erie, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem, York, and Pittsburgh, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090, $781, and $926, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7%, -0.5%, and -0.1%).
- Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).
Erie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Erie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Erie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Erie's median two-bedroom rent of $727 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Erie.
- While Erie's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Erie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Erie.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.