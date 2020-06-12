21 Apartments for rent in Erie, PA

With apartments this inexpensive, there's plenty of reasons to be cheery in... well, you know.

Downtown: Always a good place to start, downtown Erie is, like most smaller cities, quaint and proud. There's enough of everything, from just about 60 restaurants and/or bars, a play house, art museum, and minor league hockey, baseball, and hoops. The sort of flagship of downtown is the Sheraton hotel with its unmatched views of Lake Erie. Downtown affords you the best chance of sharing such views, although most of the downtown Erie apartments are set back a few blocks from the lake. While in downtown Erie, check out the various bike nights, the boardwalk, Thursday night block parties, and during the holiday season, Downtown d'Lights in Perry Square, and of course, Cougars Bar. 1 BR $425-550, 2 BR $700, 3 BR under $900.

Mercyhurst: Just about 3 miles southeast from the shores of the Lake Erie. A neighborhood with a smattering of restaurants. Check out the under appreciated Hillside Park with its playground and ballfields. 1 BR $450, 2 BR $550, 3 BR $675 - $875

Millcreek: Technically its own township, but with an Erie mailing address, Millcreek is the place to go for shopping and nightlife opportunities away from downtown. The Millcreek Mall, with its five anchor stores, fifteen restaurants, and two movie theaters is to thank for this. Millcreek is about 5 miles southwest of downtown. 1 BR $450 - $550, 2 BR $675 - $800, 3 BR $850 - $950

Lawrence Park: Also its own technical township. Visit the deliberately misspelled Lawrence Park Dinor or a few restaurants and pubs, or drive 4.5 miles west to downtown. Perhaps, if you like golf, you can join the Lawrence Park Golf Club (or check out the handful of public courses within 5 miles). 1 BR $475, 2BR $650, 3BR $775.