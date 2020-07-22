/
erie county
16 Apartments for rent in Erie County, PA📍
West Side Squires
1202 BROWN Avenue
1202 Brown Avenue, Erie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
First floor, 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Freshly painted with new carpet and laminate flooring. Blinds on all windows for privacy. Parking for one car in the driveway.
Little Italy
717 W 16TH Street
717 West 16th Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
1222 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great investment property with good rental history. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Copper lines in 2016 and water lines in 2016. Property could be bundled with 909 W 17th St both for $80,000. Sold AS-IS.
Little Italy
409 W 18TH Street
409 West 18th Street, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
$49,900
713 sqft
Completely remodeled and handicap accessible. C-1 local business district zoning located on a double lot. Off street parking.
2772 N BIRCH Run
2772 N Birch Run, Erie County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2097 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home for rent in Millcreek's Birch Run neighborhood. The family room has hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Attached 2 car garage.
2701 RASPBERRY Street
2701 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
730 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor rear apartment for rent. Can be shown now but not available until August 1st. Sitting room/ office, living room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen. Small yard in rear for use by all tenants.
13130 CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS Road
13130 Cambridge Springs Road, Erie County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3088 sqft
Property for lease. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Tri level on 7 acres with a meandering stream running through the back of the property. Remodeled Master Bath with a tile shower. Plenty of space inside and out.
Little Italy
909 W 17TH Street
909 West 17th Street, Erie, PA
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
2378 sqft
Great investment property with good rental history. New furnace in 2019, new windows in 2016, and new roof in 2018. Could be bundled with 717 W 16th St. both for $80,000. Sold AS-IS.
West Side Squires
908 W 21st St
908 West 21st Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 908 W 21st - Property Id: 122305 Three bedroom 2nd floor with natural woodwork. New carpet in living room and bed rooms. Large master bedroom with large closet. Ceiling fans in almost all the rooms.
Lakeside
1897 E 2nd St
1897 East 2nd Street, Erie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Single Family Home Erie PA - Property Id: 320535 Recently remodeled home with brand new appliances, paint, and central air just installed! Located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Lake Erie. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
2916 Woodview Dr
2916 Woodview Dr, Erie County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Pleasant Valley Subdivision. - Located in the Millcreek School District. This beautiful home features: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Finished Basement with Entertainment Surround Sound.
West Bayfront
221 Liberty Street
221 Liberty Street, Erie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1446 sqft
Bayfront! Remodeled Single Family Home 3 bed 3 Full baths with 3rd Story bonus living space. - Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 baths with 3rd Story bonus living space.
1075 Rankine Ave
1075 Rankine Avenue, Lawrence Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1026 sqft
1075 Rankine Ave Available 09/01/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom row house in Lawrence Park - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 .baths Fully Applianced Kitchen Living and Dining Rooms Off street parking in rear ** Lease Terms** $850.00 Rent $850.
105 green oaks dr.
105 Green Oaks Drive, Edinboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Student housing for Edinboro University. Semester rent is available.
Little Italy
223 West 16th Street 1
223 W 16th St, Erie, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
223-227 West 16th Street - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 48621 One-bedroom studio apartment in a large vintage building. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, and use of coin-op laundry machines in basement.
South East Hills
3824 Lake Pleasant Roa
3824 Lake Pleasant Road, Erie, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1 sqft
REMODELED HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS FULLY APPLICANCED KITCHEN AND WASHER/DRYER. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, WATER, SEWER, AND GARBAGE. BLOCKS FROM MERCYHURST 2 MILES TO GANNON AND 4 MILES TO BEHREND. OFF STREET PARKING.
179 Carnegie St
179 Carnegie Street, Conneaut, OH
3 Bedrooms
$889
1584 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5835111)
Some of the colleges located in the Erie County area include Lake Erie College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Painesville, Niles, Erie, Girard, and Youngstown have apartments for rent.