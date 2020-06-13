Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Central Islip, NY

Finding an apartment in Central Islip that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Results within 1 mile of Central Islip
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Central Islip
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Village of the Branch
1 Unit Available
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY!  This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.
Results within 10 miles of Central Islip
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,328
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
269 West Walk
269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second
City Guide for Central Islip, NY

"New York is the biggest collection of villages in the world." (- Alistair Cooke)

While New York City may contain a collection of what Alistair Cooke calls villages, its surrounding environs are made up of things called towns or even the archaic-sounding hamlets. Central Islip is one of those hamlets. Although City-Data notes the place is stocked with more than 34,000 residents, it never attained official city status. It instead remains a "hamlet" in the bigger town of Islip in the county of Suffolk on that elongated branch of land known as Long Island. Just because it lacks city status doesnt mean there’s nothing happening around those parts. For starters, Central Islip is located smack dab in the center of an island, which means two long stretches of beach are less than 10 miles to your north or south. The hamlet also makes a perfect place to land when you want to enjoy a slightly less congested and polluted environment than "the city," while remaining close enough to hop on a train or the highway for work or a shopping spree. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Central Islip, NY

Finding an apartment in Central Islip that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

