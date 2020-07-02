23 Marina Drive

Amenities

Magnificent waterfront Condominium located on the water's edge of the Catskill Creek. 2600 Sq.ft of comfortable open living space. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless appliances, open living/dining room w/ gas fireplace leading to deck looking out on the creek. Large master suite with private balcony and 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor.Hardwood floors, 2 1/2 baths, attached garage and parking. Salt water community pool. Boat dock rental available with local marina. Enjoykayaking andwater sports at your door! Walk to great restaurants and entertainment in Catskill.15 min drive to Hudson and Amtrak, farm markets, minutes to Olana and Sky walk.2 hrs to NYC.Listed price is furnished and short term rental. Could be unfurnished and a long term rental at a lower rent.