Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

23 Marina Drive

23 Marina Dr · (518) 929-4519
Location

23 Marina Dr, Catskill, NY 12414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Magnificent waterfront Condominium located on the water's edge of the Catskill Creek. 2600 Sq.ft of comfortable open living space. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless appliances, open living/dining room w/ gas fireplace leading to deck looking out on the creek. Large master suite with private balcony and 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor.Hardwood floors, 2 1/2 baths, attached garage and parking. Salt water community pool. Boat dock rental available with local marina. Enjoykayaking andwater sports at your door! Walk to great restaurants and entertainment in Catskill.15 min drive to Hudson and Amtrak, farm markets, minutes to Olana and Sky walk.2 hrs to NYC.Listed price is furnished and short term rental. Could be unfurnished and a long term rental at a lower rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Marina Drive have any available units?
23 Marina Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Marina Drive have?
Some of 23 Marina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Marina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catskill.
Does 23 Marina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23 Marina Drive offers parking.
Does 23 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Marina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Marina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23 Marina Drive has a pool.
Does 23 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Marina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Marina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
