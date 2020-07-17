Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

930 State St - Check out the Charm in this Victorian 3 Story home with 4 to 5 Bedrooms located on State Street in Carthage. Fall in love with the natural woodwork, interior French patio doors, built in cabinets in the kitchen. 1st floor features foyer, den, living room, formal dining room and kitchen. 2nd story has 3 to 4 bedrooms, laundry, and full bath. The finished 3rd story of the home lets just say ENDLESS Possibilities.. Master Suite or Amazing Family Room. Detached garage, black top driveway, spacious yard. Within walking distance to the park, shopping and restaurants. Close to Drum. Home heats with Natural Gas & has public water/sewer. Schedule your showing today.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5914994)