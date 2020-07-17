All apartments in Carthage
Find more places like 930 State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carthage, NY
/
930 State St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

930 State St

930 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

930 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
930 State St - Check out the Charm in this Victorian 3 Story home with 4 to 5 Bedrooms located on State Street in Carthage. Fall in love with the natural woodwork, interior French patio doors, built in cabinets in the kitchen. 1st floor features foyer, den, living room, formal dining room and kitchen. 2nd story has 3 to 4 bedrooms, laundry, and full bath. The finished 3rd story of the home lets just say ENDLESS Possibilities.. Master Suite or Amazing Family Room. Detached garage, black top driveway, spacious yard. Within walking distance to the park, shopping and restaurants. Close to Drum. Home heats with Natural Gas & has public water/sewer. Schedule your showing today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 State St have any available units?
930 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carthage, NY.
Is 930 State St currently offering any rent specials?
930 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 State St is pet friendly.
Does 930 State St offer parking?
Yes, 930 State St offers parking.
Does 930 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 State St have a pool?
No, 930 State St does not have a pool.
Does 930 State St have accessible units?
No, 930 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 930 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 State St have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 State St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Watertown, NYGouverneur, NY
Rome, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community College