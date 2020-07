Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Freshly Renovated 2 Bedroom ~ Heat included !! - Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in center of Carthage; Close to Everything!!

Brand new kitchen, bathroom vanity, and fresh paint throughout. Exposed brick in bedrooms adds a modern flair. Heat, water, sewer, and trash removal all included in rent. Be the first to check this out! Available Now~



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3601748)