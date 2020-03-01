All apartments in Carthage
Find more places like 206 South James Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carthage, NY
/
206 South James Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:26 AM

206 South James Street

206 South James Street · (315) 783-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carthage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

206 South James Street, Carthage, NY 13619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Village of Carthage 3/4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rental will be available 22 November 2018. 1st floor features a living room, family room, office/den, formal dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd Story has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. There is a nice back deck off from the kitchen and a covered front porch. Black top driveway for parking. This home has public water, public sewer, natural gas furnace. Home is located within walking distance to the gym, restaurants, downtown shopping, post office and village park. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 South James Street have any available units?
206 South James Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 206 South James Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 South James Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 South James Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 South James Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carthage.
Does 206 South James Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 South James Street does offer parking.
Does 206 South James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 South James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 South James Street have a pool?
No, 206 South James Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 South James Street have accessible units?
No, 206 South James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 South James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 South James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 South James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 South James Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 206 South James Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carthage 3 BedroomsCarthage Apartments with Balcony
Carthage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Watertown, NYGouverneur, NY
Rome, NY
West Carthage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity