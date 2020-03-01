206 South James Street

Amenities

Village of Carthage 3/4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rental will be available 22 November 2018. 1st floor features a living room, family room, office/den, formal dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd Story has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. There is a nice back deck off from the kitchen and a covered front porch. Black top driveway for parking. This home has public water, public sewer, natural gas furnace. Home is located within walking distance to the gym, restaurants, downtown shopping, post office and village park. Schedule your showing today.