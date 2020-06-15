Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Erie Canal House offers affordable living for those over 62 years of age, or disabled at any age, in spacious one bedroom apartments. Our apartments feature a washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens and a secured entry. Rent includes heat, water and trash removal.



Features



Bathroom Grab Bars

Cable and Internet Ready

Emergency Pull Cords in Bed & Bath

Fully Equipped Kitchen

Intercom System

Mini-Blinds & Curtain Rods

Pantry

Spacious Closets

Sprinkler System

Trash Removal Included

Community Features



24-hour Maintenance

After Hours Call Service

Beautiful Landscaping

Experienced Management

Lawn Care

Off Street Parking

On-Site Management

Outside Sitting Area

Peaceful Community

Secured Entry

Snow Removal



EHO



(RLNE2055968)