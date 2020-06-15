All apartments in Canastota
Canastota, NY
Erie Canal House
Erie Canal House

172 Canal Street · (315) 684-7297
Location

172 Canal Street, Canastota, NY 13032

Price and availability

Amenities

Erie Canal House offers affordable living for those over 62 years of age, or disabled at any age, in spacious one bedroom apartments. Our apartments feature a washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens and a secured entry. Rent includes heat, water and trash removal.

Features

Bathroom Grab Bars
Cable and Internet Ready
Emergency Pull Cords in Bed & Bath
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Intercom System
Mini-Blinds & Curtain Rods
Pantry
Spacious Closets
Sprinkler System
Trash Removal Included
Community Features

24-hour Maintenance
After Hours Call Service
Beautiful Landscaping
Experienced Management
Lawn Care
Off Street Parking
On-Site Management
Outside Sitting Area
Peaceful Community
Secured Entry
Snow Removal

EHO

(RLNE2055968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Erie Canal House have any available units?
Erie Canal House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canastota, NY.
What amenities does Erie Canal House have?
Some of Erie Canal House's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Erie Canal House currently offering any rent specials?
Erie Canal House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Erie Canal House pet-friendly?
No, Erie Canal House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canastota.
Does Erie Canal House offer parking?
Yes, Erie Canal House does offer parking.
Does Erie Canal House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Erie Canal House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Erie Canal House have a pool?
No, Erie Canal House does not have a pool.
Does Erie Canal House have accessible units?
No, Erie Canal House does not have accessible units.
Does Erie Canal House have units with dishwashers?
No, Erie Canal House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Erie Canal House have units with air conditioning?
No, Erie Canal House does not have units with air conditioning.
