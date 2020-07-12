10 Apartments for rent in Camillus, NY with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,455
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Camillus
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Camillus
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.
Results within 10 miles of Camillus
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Village of Baldwinsville
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakefront
373 Spencer Street 202
373 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
373 Spencer St. Apt 202 - Property Id: 318191 AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL MODERN APARTMENT IN INNER HARBOR AREA. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, DESTINY USA AND FRANKLIN SQUARE. ALSO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR I-81 AND -690.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1010 CARBON STREET 1st Floor
1010 Carbon Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$650
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment on Syracuse's North Side - Property Id: 317751 One Bedroom Apartment available in Multifamily House on Syracuse's North Side Available August 1st OR LATER DATE. $650 + Utilities.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Galeville
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Liverpool
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1485 Genesee Street East
1485 East Genesee Street, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
Four bedroom Colonial located a little over a mile from the village of Skaneateles. Great layout with a large sunny country kitchen, formal dining room, spacious living room and first floor master suite, including laundry hookup.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Camillus, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Camillus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

