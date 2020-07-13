AL
/
NY
/
buffalo
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

12 Apartments under $800 for rent in Buffalo, NY

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seneca
75 Unger Ave LOWER
75 Unger Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
COMFY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 227550 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
12 Folger Street
12 Folger Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper unit apartment located in South Buffalo. Located on a quiet street off of Tifft St. take a quick drive to the Lake & only a few minutes from the up and coming Seneca Street revival.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Riverside Park
219 Skillen Street - 1
219 Skillen Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$450
625 sqft
RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL LARGE NEW CONSTRUCTION GARAGE/STORAGE AREA (3 Car). Perfect for storage or small business owner looking for more space. Featuring very large space on both sides and open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
271 Millicent Avenue
271 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 271 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
280 Millicent Avenue
280 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 280 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
316 Millicent Avenue
316 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 316 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Babcock
80 Wescott st - Unit 2(upper)
80 Wescott Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$800
1060 sqft
Upper (4 bedroom) unit located in South Buffalo near Larkinville. 3 bedrooms and one small room for either an office or small child. This apartment has a good size living room and dining room with hardwood flooring.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kingsley
538 Woodlawn Avenue - 3
538 Woodlawn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Lower rear 1BR apartment in a 4 unit house. Apartment is vacant and move in ready now. Comes with fridge and stove. First and security required to move in. No w/d hookups, utilities are separate and to go in tenants name.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
University
147 W Winspear Ave
147 West Winspear Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$735
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment on quiet street near UB South - Property Id: 316194 Beautiful apartment on quiet street 6 minute walk to The university near Main Street.. All utilities included.. Heat electricity , water free ..
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hill
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Buffalo

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
9701 Niagara Falls Boulevard - 1D
9701 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$800
650 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath lower floor apartment. All utilities and appliances(stove & fridge) included. On main bus route, across from laundromat and in multi-unit building. Off street parking. Niagara Falls School District. No pets.
Rent Report
Buffalo

July 2020 Buffalo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Buffalo rents increased over the past month

Buffalo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuffalo 3 BedroomsBuffalo Apartments under $800Buffalo Apartments with BalconyBuffalo Apartments with GarageBuffalo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuffalo Apartments with ParkingBuffalo Apartments with Washer-DryerBuffalo Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuffalo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NYLockport, NYCheektowaga, NYNiagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY