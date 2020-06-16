63 Grand Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

!!Available 7/1/2020 !! Beautiful, spacious, 1-bedroom apt. w/ Venetian plaster ceilings. Private two person balcony. XL- kitchen, XL- living room, and XL-bath. Bedroom fit for a queen bed. Most tenants have flip-flopped the floor plan and used the living room as a studio living/master and set up a private office in the designated bedroom. !!!Heat and cooking fuel included and maintained on site!! Tenant pays own electric.

$1,800.00 do at 1yr. lease signing. Application, Background-check, Copy of Credit Report,

Living room 19x14, bedroom 13x10, Bath 7x7, kitchen 15x14, hall 15x3.5

Well maintained lot. Large Garaged space is negotiable. Large on street parking spaces. During inclement weather off street parking is coordinated w/ tenants.

*No Smoking

*Tenant must keep snow off own walkway between storms. Landlord maintains grounds & driveway snow removal.