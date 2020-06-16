All apartments in Binghamton
63 Grand Blvd.

63 Grand Boulevard · (607) 722-0722
Location

63 Grand Boulevard, Binghamton, NY 13905
Westside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
!!Available 7/1/2020 !! Beautiful, spacious, 1-bedroom apt. w/ Venetian plaster ceilings. Private two person balcony. XL- kitchen, XL- living room, and XL-bath. Bedroom fit for a queen bed. Most tenants have flip-flopped the floor plan and used the living room as a studio living/master and set up a private office in the designated bedroom. !!!Heat and cooking fuel included and maintained on site!! Tenant pays own electric.
$1,800.00 do at 1yr. lease signing. Application, Background-check, Copy of Credit Report,
Living room 19x14, bedroom 13x10, Bath 7x7, kitchen 15x14, hall 15x3.5
Well maintained lot. Large Garaged space is negotiable. Large on street parking spaces. During inclement weather off street parking is coordinated w/ tenants.
*No Smoking
*Tenant must keep snow off own walkway between storms. Landlord maintains grounds & driveway snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Grand Blvd. have any available units?
63 Grand Blvd. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Binghamton, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Binghamton Rent Report.
Is 63 Grand Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
63 Grand Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Grand Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 63 Grand Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Binghamton.
Does 63 Grand Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 63 Grand Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 63 Grand Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Grand Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Grand Blvd. have a pool?
No, 63 Grand Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 63 Grand Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 63 Grand Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Grand Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Grand Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Grand Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Grand Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
