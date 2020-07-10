/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Babylon, NY with washer-dryer
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
140 Ketridge St
140 Ketridge Street, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious Upper Level 3 Bedroom in Legal Two by C/O! All spacious rooms throughout, close to shops and transportation! Plenty of sunlight and generous storage space! Washer and dryer included. N/S, N/P. This one will not last!
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Copiague Harbor
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
Hawkins Estates
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16
1163 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1095 sqft
Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430 ***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .
West Islip
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
815 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!
Wyandanch
48 State Ave
48 State Avenue, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Property In Great Condition, Spacious Kitchen And Formal Dining Rm, Spacious living Rm, Master Br on 1st floor and Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.
Oak Beach - Captree
89 Savannah Walk
89 Savannah Walk, Oak Beach-Captree, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
2015 Built Beach House Diamond Condition. Year Round Lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Incredible Views Of Fire Island Inlet, Access To Private Beach. Huge Custom Kitchen, 2 Gas Fireplaces. One Of A Kind Home In Oak Beach Also For Sale For $949,999
Bay Shore
114 S Clinton Avenue
114 South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Charming Apartment South of Montauk! Moments from Benjamin Beach, Bay Shore Marina, Nicky's Clam Bar and Great South Bay! Light and Bright Apartment in Detached Legal 3 Home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with on-site
Copiague Harbor
121 Mariners Way
121 Mariners Way, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Second Floor 1 Bedroom Unit. Large Living Room/Dining Room Combo w/Sliders to Terrace Overlooking Courtyard & Canal- dock space may be available. Full Kitchen, King Sized Bedroom & Full Bath. Full Attic for Storage & 2 Storage Units.
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.
North Amityville
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Dorset Court in East Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
