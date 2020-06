Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Panoramic, Eagles nest view of Lake Tahoe and the Mountains! - Fully "turnkey furnished" with brand new furniture and remodeled. New washer and dryer. Within 5 minutes of shopping, medical and walking distance to beaches, hiking, Zephyr Marina, etc. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac that borders National Forest Land. Secluded road with not many neighbors. Convenient location not too far from Highway 50. Lease terms negotiable. Available to move in now!



(RLNE5655572)