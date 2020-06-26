157 Tramway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval. Showings can be set up through www.Rently.com. All applications can be completed on our website at; www.nvpropertymanager.com.



To see a video tour of this property click here; https://youtu.be/VBkPC5r9hdE



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.