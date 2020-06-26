All apartments in Kingsbury
Last updated June 26 2020 at 11:42 PM

157 Tramway Drive

157 Tramway Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1996892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV 89449

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval. Showings can be set up through www.Rently.com. All applications can be completed on our website at; www.nvpropertymanager.com.

To see a video tour of this property click here; https://youtu.be/VBkPC5r9hdE

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Tramway Drive have any available units?
157 Tramway Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Tramway Drive have?
Some of 157 Tramway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Tramway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 Tramway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Tramway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Tramway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 157 Tramway Drive offer parking?
No, 157 Tramway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 157 Tramway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Tramway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Tramway Drive have a pool?
No, 157 Tramway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 Tramway Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 Tramway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Tramway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Tramway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Tramway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Tramway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
