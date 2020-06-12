Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

565 SILVERTIP DR. Available 07/01/20 FOR RENT! 6 Bedroom, 5 bath 3754 sqft $5000 One year lease! - 6 Bedroom, 5 baths! The living room, kitchen and master suite all on the entry level.

The level-entry main floor opens to views of the pine trees beyond the double-story windows showcased in the comfortable living room with stone fireplace and private deck. The kitchen has granite counters, gas stove, lots of cabinets and is next to the dining area. There is a separate wing which showcases a two-room suite with its own full bath and an over-sized wet bar.

Extra large 2+ car attached garage with paver driveway and extra parking spaces!!

Downstairs there is a family room and four more bedrooms one set sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom and the others with a full bathroom. $5000 a month one year lease. IVGID PASSES INCLUDED IN RENT. CALL TO SEE THIS STUNNING HOUSE TODAY! Available 7/1/2020.



(RLNE3795710)