Incline Village, NV
565 SILVERTIP DR.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

565 SILVERTIP DR.

565 Silvertip Drive · (775) 771-3046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

565 Silvertip Drive, Incline Village, NV 89451

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 565 SILVERTIP DR. · Avail. Jul 1

$5,000

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3754 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
565 SILVERTIP DR. Available 07/01/20 FOR RENT! 6 Bedroom, 5 bath 3754 sqft $5000 One year lease! - 6 Bedroom, 5 baths! The living room, kitchen and master suite all on the entry level.
The level-entry main floor opens to views of the pine trees beyond the double-story windows showcased in the comfortable living room with stone fireplace and private deck. The kitchen has granite counters, gas stove, lots of cabinets and is next to the dining area. There is a separate wing which showcases a two-room suite with its own full bath and an over-sized wet bar.
Extra large 2+ car attached garage with paver driveway and extra parking spaces!!
Downstairs there is a family room and four more bedrooms one set sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom and the others with a full bathroom. $5000 a month one year lease. IVGID PASSES INCLUDED IN RENT. CALL TO SEE THIS STUNNING HOUSE TODAY! Available 7/1/2020.

(RLNE3795710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 SILVERTIP DR. have any available units?
565 SILVERTIP DR. has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 565 SILVERTIP DR. have?
Some of 565 SILVERTIP DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 SILVERTIP DR. currently offering any rent specials?
565 SILVERTIP DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 SILVERTIP DR. pet-friendly?
No, 565 SILVERTIP DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Incline Village.
Does 565 SILVERTIP DR. offer parking?
Yes, 565 SILVERTIP DR. does offer parking.
Does 565 SILVERTIP DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 SILVERTIP DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 SILVERTIP DR. have a pool?
No, 565 SILVERTIP DR. does not have a pool.
Does 565 SILVERTIP DR. have accessible units?
No, 565 SILVERTIP DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 565 SILVERTIP DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 SILVERTIP DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 SILVERTIP DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 SILVERTIP DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
