400 S. Saliman, J-83

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Downstairs Carson Park Condominium - This is a nice little downstairs one bedroom unit with forced air gas heat and wall air conditioner unit.



Water, sewer and trash service is also included. Large private patio. Laundry room on site, along with a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a pool-side grill and barbecue area. Two assigned parking spots conveniently immediately located to the unit.



Sorry, no pets.



Please contact Beth Kitchen at 775-882-2513 for your own private tour.



(RLNE5896472)