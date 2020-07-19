All apartments in Carson City
Find more places like 400 S. Saliman, J-83.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson City, NV
/
400 S. Saliman, J-83
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

400 S. Saliman, J-83

400 South Saliman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson City
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

400 South Saliman Road, Carson City, NV 89701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Downstairs Carson Park Condominium - This is a nice little downstairs one bedroom unit with forced air gas heat and wall air conditioner unit.

Water, sewer and trash service is also included. Large private patio. Laundry room on site, along with a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a pool-side grill and barbecue area. Two assigned parking spots conveniently immediately located to the unit.

Sorry, no pets.

Please contact Beth Kitchen at 775-882-2513 for your own private tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 have any available units?
400 S. Saliman, J-83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson City, NV.
What amenities does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 have?
Some of 400 S. Saliman, J-83's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S. Saliman, J-83 currently offering any rent specials?
400 S. Saliman, J-83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S. Saliman, J-83 pet-friendly?
No, 400 S. Saliman, J-83 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 offer parking?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, J-83 offers parking.
Does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, J-83 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 have a pool?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, J-83 has a pool.
Does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 have accessible units?
No, 400 S. Saliman, J-83 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, J-83 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 S. Saliman, J-83 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 S. Saliman, J-83 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carson City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCarson City Apartments with Balconies
Carson City Apartments with GaragesCarson City Apartments with Parking
Carson City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Sun Valley, NVIncline Village, NV
Kingsbury, NVFernley, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno