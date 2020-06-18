All apartments in Carson City
260-5 Allouette
260-5 Allouette

260 Allouette Way · No Longer Available
Location

260 Allouette Way, Carson City, NV 89701

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
260-5 Allouette - ALL0260-05** Available 07/01/20 Townhouse with 2 Car Garage! - 2 story townhouse centrally located near freeway access, shopping and downtown.
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
This end unit has a fenced patio, central air and two car garage.

This property is currently occupied and will not be available for move-in until after July 1st. (estimated)
Please do not disturb the tenants.
To view the property, please submit an application and someone will be calling you to schedule an appointment.

Rent: $1300
Deposit: $1300
Available Date (estimated):7/1/2020
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 2
Stories:2
Square Footage: 1160
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities
Pet Policy: No Pets.
No smoking.

Private showings will be scheduled after receiving completed applications.
All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.

(RLNE5834364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260-5 Allouette have any available units?
260-5 Allouette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson City, NV.
Is 260-5 Allouette currently offering any rent specials?
260-5 Allouette isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260-5 Allouette pet-friendly?
No, 260-5 Allouette is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 260-5 Allouette offer parking?
Yes, 260-5 Allouette does offer parking.
Does 260-5 Allouette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260-5 Allouette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260-5 Allouette have a pool?
No, 260-5 Allouette does not have a pool.
Does 260-5 Allouette have accessible units?
No, 260-5 Allouette does not have accessible units.
Does 260-5 Allouette have units with dishwashers?
No, 260-5 Allouette does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260-5 Allouette have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 260-5 Allouette has units with air conditioning.
