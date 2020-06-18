Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

260-5 Allouette - ALL0260-05** Available 07/01/20 Townhouse with 2 Car Garage! - 2 story townhouse centrally located near freeway access, shopping and downtown.

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.

This end unit has a fenced patio, central air and two car garage.



This property is currently occupied and will not be available for move-in until after July 1st. (estimated)

Please do not disturb the tenants.

To view the property, please submit an application and someone will be calling you to schedule an appointment.



Rent: $1300

Deposit: $1300

Available Date (estimated):7/1/2020

Lease Term:1 Year

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 2

Stories:2

Square Footage: 1160

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Pet Policy: No Pets.

No smoking.



Private showings will be scheduled after receiving completed applications.

All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.

Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.

Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.

Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.

Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.

Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.

If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.



(RLNE5834364)