Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
136 Star Spirit Road
136 Star Spirit Rd, Santa Teresa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1331 sqft
Attractive 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. Located in the Paseo Village area of Santa Teresa. 15 minutes from downtown El Paso, Texas, and 30 minutes from Las Cruces, NM.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Teresa
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Remcon
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Remcon
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$704
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Valley Creek North
648 Cancellare Ave
648 Cancellare Avenue, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2180 sqft
648 Cancellare Ave Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3586006)

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riverbend
4608 Emory Rd
4608 Emory Road, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1521 sqft
Beautiful home located in El Paso's West Upper Valley, single story, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, completely updated kitchen with all appliances included. Indoor laundry room. Refrigerated air conditioning. Huge 30,000 sq.ft.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Falcon Hills
710 N RESLER Drive
710 North Resler Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
Completely remodeled two story town home that offers 2 large sized bedrooms, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Remcon
401 ANA Way
401 Ana Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1783 sqft
Custom, two story duplex Unit A on a quiet cul-de-sac with highest quality finishes, cool REFRIGERATED AIR, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Borderland
6324 DONIPHAN Drive
6324 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1188 sqft
Come to check this house with 2 bedroom ,1 bath and 1 small studio , plus your living area and kitchen in Doniphan close to Artcraft. Private entry and covered parking area accessible from alley.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lakehurst
616 ARREDONDO
616 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.

1 of 38

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
West Green
568 Pinar del Rio
568 Pinar Del Rio Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,515
1745 sqft
568 Pinar del Rio Available 06/01/20 - Amazing Westside home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Formal living room, kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.

1 of 25

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Delgado Park
7205 Night Hawk Dr
7205 Night Hawk Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1912 sqft
Impeccable Westside Home With Refrigerated Air Located In A Tranquil Neighborhood - Impeccable Westside home with refrigerated air located in a tranquil neighborhood.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lindberg
5572 Fernwood
5572 Fernwood Circle, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2226 sqft
5572 Fernwood Available 05/20/20 Home For Rent, Lease w/ Option to Purchase AND For Sale: Owner Financing Available - Beautiful Upper Valley home with Swimming Pool and Refrigerated AC! - Located in the Upper Valley of West El Paso, this featured

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverbend
317 Egret Way
317 Egret Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1061 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Quaint upper valley home on a spacious lot! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is available for immediate move in. Laminate wood floors line the home. A spacious living area greets visitors upon entry.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Desierto Plaza
1613 Plaza Chica Way
1613 Plaza Chica Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2393 sqft
Newly renovated! Fresh paint - interior & exterior, new carpet & new fixtures. This 2393 sqft Beauty is ready for a new family.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6580 Westfield Drive
6580 Westfield Street, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2451 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 story home with 2 plus living areas. Home offers 4 bedrooms (all upstairs) and 2 1/2 baths. Entrance offers ceramic tile outside and beautiful designed glass/iron front door. Formal living at entrance.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lindberg
429 Prime Desert Drive
429 Prime Desert Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1376 sqft
Move In Ready Now! This Upper Valley single story home is located close to Montoya Lane & S. Desert Boulevard. The home features 4 bed rooms, 2 bath rooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room and a double attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Teresa
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
55 Units Available
Sunland Park North
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
24 Units Available
Mesa Hills
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$729
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$941
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 RAYADO CREEK LN
1612 Rayado Creek Lane, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2022 sqft
1612 RAYADO CREEK LN Available 07/13/20 ELEGANT WESTSIDE HOME - This elegant Westside home in the prestigious The Falls At Cimarron subdivision features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open floor plan, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
High Ridge
6213 Via Serena Drive
6213 Via Serena Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2380 sqft
6213 Via Serena Drive Available 07/15/20 Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in West El Paso! - Immaculate home features 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7300 Brays Landing Dr
7300 Brays Landing Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3017 sqft
Great location! Minutes away from I-10 and Loop 375. 3017sq. ft. of living area. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Large open kitchen with granite countertops. All stainless steel appliances included, 1 downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Santa Teresa, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Santa Teresa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

