725 Camino Los Abuelos

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, artistic, hand crafted, boutique style home available for rent in Galisteo, NM. The home is 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a study, living room, and kitchen with 4 outdoor enclosed spaces, 2 portals, and an oversized 2 car garage. The study, 3rd bedroom and bath are located as an in-law suite for guests. There are 4 kiva fireplaces in the home with hand plastered walls large picture windows and views that capture the un-cluttered light filled nuance of this unique magical site. It is a lovely home on 3.76 acres with endless views and only a reasonable distance to the hustle and bustle of Santa Fe, NM. The home is approximately 2000 sq. ft. Utilities are not included with the exception of household water usage from the well and it is unfurnished.



The home is located in a serene, enchanted setting where the faint whisper of a historical stage coach provides a glimpse into a pocket of time where the past holds secrets of the western frontier and wide reaching, gentle flowing cottonwoods are sheltered with hogback rock outcroppings and crisp blue skies where night transforms the horizon as an unimpeded view of the stars. There is no other place like it; the home chants with Our Maker's light in this special location where the home was lovingly crafted by thoughtful, inspired artisans and craftsmen. The handmade home offers escape, tranquility, inspiration, and a plethora of gentle morning walks and hikes. If you work from home or would like to rent a unique Galisteo retreat, you have found the ultimate escape. You can enjoy all the amenities of a hidden getaway with only a reasonable driving distance to Santa Fe for easy shopping such as Trader Joes, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Lowes, Home Depot and many restaurants and an open farmer’s market. More photos to follow.



The home is not being shown at this time. Please contact if you have small pets. There is a charge for application/ credit processing so please call ahead for availability before submitting. The sq footage is approximate. Please note. There is a separate building located on the property that is not part of this lease.



Date Available: Mid July 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Owner at 505-469-2145 to learn more. This property is managed by the landlord using Avail landlord software.