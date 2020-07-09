All apartments in Santa Fe County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

725 Camino Los Abuelos

725 Camino Los Abuelos · (505) 469-2145
Location

725 Camino Los Abuelos, Santa Fe County, NM 87540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful, artistic, hand crafted, boutique style home available for rent in Galisteo, NM. The home is 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a study, living room, and kitchen with 4 outdoor enclosed spaces, 2 portals, and an oversized 2 car garage. The study, 3rd bedroom and bath are located as an in-law suite for guests. There are 4 kiva fireplaces in the home with hand plastered walls large picture windows and views that capture the un-cluttered light filled nuance of this unique magical site. It is a lovely home on 3.76 acres with endless views and only a reasonable distance to the hustle and bustle of Santa Fe, NM. The home is approximately 2000 sq. ft. Utilities are not included with the exception of household water usage from the well and it is unfurnished.

The home is located in a serene, enchanted setting where the faint whisper of a historical stage coach provides a glimpse into a pocket of time where the past holds secrets of the western frontier and wide reaching, gentle flowing cottonwoods are sheltered with hogback rock outcroppings and crisp blue skies where night transforms the horizon as an unimpeded view of the stars. There is no other place like it; the home chants with Our Maker's light in this special location where the home was lovingly crafted by thoughtful, inspired artisans and craftsmen. The handmade home offers escape, tranquility, inspiration, and a plethora of gentle morning walks and hikes. If you work from home or would like to rent a unique Galisteo retreat, you have found the ultimate escape. You can enjoy all the amenities of a hidden getaway with only a reasonable driving distance to Santa Fe for easy shopping such as Trader Joes, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Lowes, Home Depot and many restaurants and an open farmer’s market. More photos to follow.

The home is not being shown at this time. Please contact if you have small pets. There is a charge for application/ credit processing so please call ahead for availability before submitting. The sq footage is approximate. Please note. There is a separate building located on the property that is not part of this lease.

Date Available: Mid July 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Owner at 505-469-2145 to learn more. This property is managed by the landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Camino Los Abuelos have any available units?
725 Camino Los Abuelos has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 Camino Los Abuelos have?
Some of 725 Camino Los Abuelos's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Camino Los Abuelos currently offering any rent specials?
725 Camino Los Abuelos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Camino Los Abuelos pet-friendly?
No, 725 Camino Los Abuelos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe County.
Does 725 Camino Los Abuelos offer parking?
Yes, 725 Camino Los Abuelos offers parking.
Does 725 Camino Los Abuelos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Camino Los Abuelos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Camino Los Abuelos have a pool?
No, 725 Camino Los Abuelos does not have a pool.
Does 725 Camino Los Abuelos have accessible units?
No, 725 Camino Los Abuelos does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Camino Los Abuelos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Camino Los Abuelos has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Camino Los Abuelos have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Camino Los Abuelos does not have units with air conditioning.
