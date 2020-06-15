Amenities

6001 Pryor Lane Available 07/09/20 Horse Property! - This beautiful manufactured home sits on two acres of land with horse facilities. It has four bedrooms, two baths, a large living room and a den. Newer carpet and paint through out the home. It has flood irrigation to keep the property green and is located in a great neighborhood that offers a country feel with all the perks of living in town.



CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



Nearby Schools: Piedra Vista High School, Heights Middle School, Country Club Elementary.



*Approximately 2100 SQFT



