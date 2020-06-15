All apartments in Farmington
6001 Pryor Lane

6001 Pryor Lane · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

6001 Pryor Lane, Farmington, NM 87402

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6001 Pryor Lane · Avail. Jul 9

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6001 Pryor Lane Available 07/09/20 Horse Property! - This beautiful manufactured home sits on two acres of land with horse facilities. It has four bedrooms, two baths, a large living room and a den. Newer carpet and paint through out the home. It has flood irrigation to keep the property green and is located in a great neighborhood that offers a country feel with all the perks of living in town.

CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Nearby Schools: Piedra Vista High School, Heights Middle School, Country Club Elementary.

*Approximately 2100 SQFT

(RLNE3434360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Pryor Lane have any available units?
6001 Pryor Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6001 Pryor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Pryor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Pryor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 Pryor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6001 Pryor Lane offer parking?
No, 6001 Pryor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6001 Pryor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Pryor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Pryor Lane have a pool?
No, 6001 Pryor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Pryor Lane have accessible units?
No, 6001 Pryor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Pryor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 Pryor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 Pryor Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6001 Pryor Lane has units with air conditioning.
