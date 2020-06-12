Amenities
4001 Abbey Rd. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Newly updated home is conveniently located near shopping, educational facilities and outdoor recreation areas. Home features new countertops, cabinets, and well maintained tile and carpet flooring.
Please call to book your showing at (505) 398-0670. Questions? Call our office at (505)427-3434
No pets.
Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more
Nearby Schools: Piedra Vista High School, Heights Middle School, Mesa Verde Elementary.
*Approximately 1439 sq. ft.
