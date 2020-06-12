All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

4001 Abbey Rd.

4001 Abbey Rd · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4001 Abbey Rd, Farmington, NM 87402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4001 Abbey Rd. · Avail. Jul 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4001 Abbey Rd. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Newly updated home is conveniently located near shopping, educational facilities and outdoor recreation areas. Home features new countertops, cabinets, and well maintained tile and carpet flooring.

Please call to book your showing at (505) 398-0670. Questions? Call our office at (505)427-3434

No pets.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Nearby Schools: Piedra Vista High School, Heights Middle School, Mesa Verde Elementary.

*Approximately 1439 sq. ft.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1998683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Abbey Rd. have any available units?
4001 Abbey Rd. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4001 Abbey Rd. have?
Some of 4001 Abbey Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Abbey Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Abbey Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Abbey Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Abbey Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington.
Does 4001 Abbey Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Abbey Rd. does offer parking.
Does 4001 Abbey Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Abbey Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Abbey Rd. have a pool?
No, 4001 Abbey Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Abbey Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4001 Abbey Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Abbey Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Abbey Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Abbey Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4001 Abbey Rd. has units with air conditioning.
