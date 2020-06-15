2620 Mossman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Starter Home! - You'll love this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home offers an open concept living, dining and kitchen area. With a backyard that is great to host a get together with friends and family.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



Schools: Northeast Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, FarmingtonHigh School



*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



*SQFT is approximate 961.



No Cats Allowed



