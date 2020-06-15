All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2620 Mossman Drive

2620 Mossman Drive · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

2620 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2620 Mossman Drive · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Starter Home! - You'll love this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home offers an open concept living, dining and kitchen area. With a backyard that is great to host a get together with friends and family.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Schools: Northeast Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, FarmingtonHigh School

*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

*SQFT is approximate 961.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5547831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Mossman Drive have any available units?
2620 Mossman Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2620 Mossman Drive have?
Some of 2620 Mossman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Mossman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Mossman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Mossman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Mossman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Mossman Drive offer parking?
No, 2620 Mossman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Mossman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Mossman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Mossman Drive have a pool?
No, 2620 Mossman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Mossman Drive have accessible units?
No, 2620 Mossman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Mossman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Mossman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Mossman Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2620 Mossman Drive has units with air conditioning.
