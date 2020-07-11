2600 N. Mossman

Amenities
Conveniently Located Charming Home! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has a lot to offer. Wood floor through out the house, large fenced back yard and xeriscape front yard. It is centrally located in the heart of Farmington. Contact us to schedule a showing!
CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434
Schools: Northeast Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School
Pet friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.
Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more
360 Video tour available.
*SQFT is approximate 1,222.
(RLNE2843344)