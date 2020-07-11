All apartments in Farmington
2600 N. Mossman

2600 Mossman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM 87401

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Conveniently Located Charming Home! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has a lot to offer. Wood floor through out the house, large fenced back yard and xeriscape front yard. It is centrally located in the heart of Farmington. Contact us to schedule a showing!

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Schools: Northeast Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School

Pet friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

360 Video tour available.

*SQFT is approximate 1,222.

(RLNE2843344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 N. Mossman have any available units?
2600 N. Mossman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, NM.
What amenities does 2600 N. Mossman have?
Some of 2600 N. Mossman's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 N. Mossman currently offering any rent specials?
2600 N. Mossman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 N. Mossman pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 N. Mossman is pet friendly.
Does 2600 N. Mossman offer parking?
Yes, 2600 N. Mossman offers parking.
Does 2600 N. Mossman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 N. Mossman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 N. Mossman have a pool?
No, 2600 N. Mossman does not have a pool.
Does 2600 N. Mossman have accessible units?
No, 2600 N. Mossman does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 N. Mossman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 N. Mossman has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 N. Mossman have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2600 N. Mossman has units with air conditioning.
