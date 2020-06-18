All apartments in Farmington
2108 Ranch Dr.

2108 East Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2108 East Ranch Drive, Farmington, NM 87401

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2108 Ranch Dr. Available 07/30/20 Fantastic home in the Cottonwood Heights Subdivision - This is great 3 bed 2 bath home. A spacious kitchen and living room make this a truly enjoyable home. A garage and backyard add to the usable spaces and a unique layout is one to see.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Nearby schools: Northeast Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School

Pet friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Year Built: 1985
Approximate sqft: 1580

(RLNE2352029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Ranch Dr. have any available units?
2108 Ranch Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, NM.
What amenities does 2108 Ranch Dr. have?
Some of 2108 Ranch Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Ranch Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Ranch Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Ranch Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Ranch Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Ranch Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Ranch Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2108 Ranch Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Ranch Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Ranch Dr. have a pool?
No, 2108 Ranch Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Ranch Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2108 Ranch Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Ranch Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Ranch Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Ranch Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2108 Ranch Dr. has units with air conditioning.
