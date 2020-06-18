Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2108 Ranch Dr. Available 07/30/20 Fantastic home in the Cottonwood Heights Subdivision - This is great 3 bed 2 bath home. A spacious kitchen and living room make this a truly enjoyable home. A garage and backyard add to the usable spaces and a unique layout is one to see.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



Nearby schools: Northeast Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School



Pet friendly!

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



Year Built: 1985

Approximate sqft: 1580



(RLNE2352029)