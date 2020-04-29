All apartments in Farmington
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

1927 Hollyhock Circle

1927 Hollyhock Circle · (505) 427-3434 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1927 Hollyhock Circle · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1443 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location. 3 beds and 2.5 bath plus laundry room make this a comfortable home.

CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more. Small dogs, cats ok.

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

SQFT Est at 1443

Nearby Schools: Northeast Elementary School, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School

(RLNE3408036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Hollyhock Circle have any available units?
1927 Hollyhock Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1927 Hollyhock Circle have?
Some of 1927 Hollyhock Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Hollyhock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Hollyhock Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Hollyhock Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 Hollyhock Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1927 Hollyhock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1927 Hollyhock Circle does offer parking.
Does 1927 Hollyhock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 Hollyhock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Hollyhock Circle have a pool?
No, 1927 Hollyhock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Hollyhock Circle have accessible units?
No, 1927 Hollyhock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Hollyhock Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 Hollyhock Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 Hollyhock Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1927 Hollyhock Circle has units with air conditioning.
