1209 Turning Leaf Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.



* School district Apache/Tibbits MS/Farmington HS



Approximate Sq. Ft. 1942



(RLNE1869926)