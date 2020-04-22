All apartments in Farmington
1209 Turning Leaf Ln.

1209 Turning Leaf Ln · (505) 436-3691
Location

1209 Turning Leaf Ln, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

* School district Apache/Tibbits MS/Farmington HS

Approximate Sq. Ft. 1942

(RLNE1869926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. have any available units?
1209 Turning Leaf Ln. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. have?
Some of 1209 Turning Leaf Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Turning Leaf Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. does offer parking.
Does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. have a pool?
No, 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 Turning Leaf Ln. has units with air conditioning.
