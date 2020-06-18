All apartments in Corrales
565 W Ella Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:44 AM

565 W Ella Dr

565 West Ella Drive · (505) 306-9118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

565 West Ella Drive, Corrales, NM 87048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3024 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
APPLICATION PENDING as of 6/16/20!

Iconic New Mexican home for rent in Corrales, NM. Complete with old world charm including: plaster walls, real wood doors, nichos, vigas, painted tile, brick flooring, and more.

Home is completed with 3 Bedrooms, and 3 Bathrooms. Main portion of the house includes family room, dinette, and full Kitchen, and laundry room. The other portion of the house, is connected, but has its own entrance, perfect for multigenerational living/or in law quarters. Other side of house comes with kitchenette and own living space. Upstairs loft comes with balcony and can be used as a potential 4th bedroom, den, hobby area.

Home is set on an expansive lot. There are patio areas all around to enjoy the outdoors and nature. There is a large shed in back to use for additional storage, hobby area, studio, etc. Property entrance has iron gate.

Pictures from before current tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 W Ella Dr have any available units?
565 W Ella Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 565 W Ella Dr have?
Some of 565 W Ella Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 W Ella Dr currently offering any rent specials?
565 W Ella Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 W Ella Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 W Ella Dr is pet friendly.
Does 565 W Ella Dr offer parking?
No, 565 W Ella Dr does not offer parking.
Does 565 W Ella Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 W Ella Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 W Ella Dr have a pool?
No, 565 W Ella Dr does not have a pool.
Does 565 W Ella Dr have accessible units?
No, 565 W Ella Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 565 W Ella Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 W Ella Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 W Ella Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 W Ella Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
