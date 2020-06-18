565 W Ella Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

APPLICATION PENDING as of 6/16/20!



Iconic New Mexican home for rent in Corrales, NM. Complete with old world charm including: plaster walls, real wood doors, nichos, vigas, painted tile, brick flooring, and more.



Home is completed with 3 Bedrooms, and 3 Bathrooms. Main portion of the house includes family room, dinette, and full Kitchen, and laundry room. The other portion of the house, is connected, but has its own entrance, perfect for multigenerational living/or in law quarters. Other side of house comes with kitchenette and own living space. Upstairs loft comes with balcony and can be used as a potential 4th bedroom, den, hobby area.



Home is set on an expansive lot. There are patio areas all around to enjoy the outdoors and nature. There is a large shed in back to use for additional storage, hobby area, studio, etc. Property entrance has iron gate.



Pictures from before current tenancy.